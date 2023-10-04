Rob Page has announced his squad Cymru’s return to the Stōk Cae Ras in Wrexham against Gibraltar and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff.

Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior team call-ups, stepping up from the U21s, while Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad after missing out last month.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey misses out having picked up a knee injury while training for his club side Cardiff City.

Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox are also unavailable due to injury, while Regan Poole receives his first senior team call-up since 2019.

Aaron Ramsey is still recovering from a knee injury which Cardiff manager Erol Bulut believes will not require an operation. Credit: PA Images

Wales will host Gibraltar in a friendly at the world's oldest international football stadium, with the Racecourse Ground having first hosted a Cymru match in 1877, next Wednesday (11 October).

Rob Page's men then host Croatia the following Sunday (15 October) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cymru need a positive result from the game is that want to stand any chances of reaching the tournament in Germany next year.

The two sides met in Cymru’s opening match of the qualifying campaign back in March, where a debut goal for Nathan Broadhead secured a valuable point out in a 1-1 draw out in Split.

Cymru's squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessy, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Defenders: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Regan Poole, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Owen. Beck, Connor Roberts.

Midfielders: Wes Burns, Ethan Ampadu, Charlie Savage, Jordan James, DylanLevitt, Josh Sheenan, Dan James, Nathan Broadhead, Harry Wilson, David Brooks.

Forwards: Liam Cullen, Luke Harris, Kieffer Moore, Tom Bradshaw.

