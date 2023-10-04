Play Brightcove video

Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri told ITV News Wales told ITV Wales reporter Rhys Williams that instinct kicked in when they saw the attack unfold

Two women who helped confront an armed attacker in a supermarket say their trauma has brought them together, as they received a medal for their bravery.

Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri helped confront a mentally ill woman who attacked shoppers in a Co-op store in the village of Penygraig, Rhondda, south Wales, on May 5 2020.

Mrs Way said: "You just see an old gentleman getting attacked and it was instinct more than a choice."

John Rees, who was killed during the attack, has also been recognised for confronting Zara Radcliffe, who was detained under an indefinite hospital order.

Zara Radcliffe can be seen approaching the Co-op store in CCTV footage. Credit: CPS Wales

The two women stepped in to try to help Mr Rees, with Mrs Way grabbing the assailant’s arm and holding the knife while Mrs Bounouri tried to use a shopping basket to disarm her.

When asked about winning the award, Mrs Bounouri told ITV News Wales: "I was shocked at first to receive the letter, not quite sure I understood it, but proud and honoured. I'm very happy that Mr Rees will also be recognised."

Mrs Way added: "He was the one who tried to stop it at the beginning and then obviously we joined in. He was just so brave and didn't show any fear and no hesitation."

John Rees, who was killed during the attack, has also been recognised for confronting Zara Radcliffe.

Mr Rees, 88, was at the shop counter when he saw Radcliffe enter and begin stabbing at passing customers with a kitchen knife.

He took hold of Radcliffe’s right arm, which was holding the knife, and placed himself between her and nurse Gaynor Saurin while trying to defuse the situation.

However, as Radcliffe lunged forward, Mr Rees lost his balance and fell backwards.

Both women desperately tried to distract Radcliffe, who sought to stab Mrs Way several times, while Mrs Bounouri tried to drag Mr Rees to safety but was threatened and forced to back away.

Mr Rees was ultimately stabbed and bludgeoned to death with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.

Speaking about the trauma Mrs Bounouri said: "The trauma, the experience brought us together.

"I think the experience has made us stronger but we rely on each other as well."

All three have been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal, the last to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...