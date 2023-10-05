A nine-year-old boy died from sepsis just days after being discharged from hospital with cold and cough treatment, a pre-inquest review has heard.

Dylan Cope from Newport was taken to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran on 6 December 2022 and died eight days later.

Senior Coroner Caroline Saunders told the court that Dylan was discharged from the hospital in the early hours of 7 December.

Ms Saunders said: "Dylan was taken back to the hospital on 10 December and he was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales."Dylan sadly died on 14 December. His cause of death was listed as 1a septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction."

Ms Saunders has called for 11 witnesses to give evidence at a full inquest in 2024.

The hearing is expected to be held over three days and will take place between March and July 2024.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Dylan’s parents and his whole family at this difficult time.

"The events surrounding Dylan’s death have been thoroughly investigated through the Health Board’s Patient Safety Incident review process and the findings have been shared with Dylan’s parents and the Senior Coroner for Gwent.

"We will continue to support the Coroner with her enquiries."

ITV Wales approached Leigh Day, the law firm representing Dylan's family for a response.

In a statement given to WalesOnline, the firm said: "Dylan attended A&E at Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on 6 December on the referral of his GP for suspected appendicitis.

"He was treated with Ibuprofen and discharged at 1.15am on 7 December with a cough and cold advice sheet."His condition did not improve and, on 10 December 2022, his father, Laurence Cope, rang the emergency number on the A&E discharge sheet.

"He was advised to contact NHS 111. While waiting for a call back from NHS 111, Dylan’s condition deteriorated so his father took him back to A&E. He was transferred to University Hospital of Wales (UHW) by ambulance but four days later, Dylan died in hospital."

