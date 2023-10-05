Play Brightcove video

Peter Bradley speaking about the "unfair" impact bus cuts have on organisations like The Secret Garden in Cardiff

A project reliant upon volunteers says bus cuts are having a huge impact on organisations like its own across Wales.

Gardening initiative The Secret Garden in Cardiff, runs three groups involving between 20 to 25 volunteers who attend each week, tending to a garden area in the grounds of St Fagans Museum.

But since a direct bus service to the site was cut, the number of people helping out has halved.

Project officer, Peter Bradley, says it's a "social injustice" because "so many people with learning difficulties and poor mental health rely on being part of the project".

He said: "For some individuals this is part of their life, part of their routine and they really enjoy coming here – to stop that, for them to have that taken away from them it’s social injustice, really not fair on the most disadvantage people and people who need it most."

The Secret Garden works with people with learning disabilities and mental health issues developing their horticultural and gardening skills.

Mr Bradley, said when the bus "stopped suddenly in September" it had a "huge impact" on the project and the "wellbeing" of volunteers themselves.

He acknowledges there is a bus that stops in the village, but says "some of the volunteers have accessibility issues, so they would struggle to walk long distances".

Volunteer Peter Colley joined the team six months ago and has to travel a long distance to get to St Fagans.

The Secret Garden project officer added: "It's a 20-minute walk from village to the project. So, it really is quite difficult for those who are less able.

"We feel it is really quite harsh on those who are the most disadvantage in society and those who are most vulnerable."

He is concerned the transport changes will prevent people like him, feeling the benefits of being involved with initiatives like The Secret Garden.

He said: "I think something needs to happen quickly, as it is happening everywhere."

Mr Colley shared how he prefers and feels more comfortable getting the bus, adding that he "likes his routine" and finds getting a taxi "quite stressful".

Peter also questions the reliability of the service too adding: "Buses being late, it is unacceptable in my opinion. They should be punctual and arrive on time."

The situation affecting volunteers at The Secret Garden, is just one example of the several bus routes across Wales that have either been changed or scrapped all together, over the past few months.

Figures from the 2021 Census show how reliant people like Peter are on bus services.

19% of the population of Wales has no access to a car or a van - the Census showed in 2021

3,000 drivers are employed by the bus and coach industry in Wales - Welsh Government

It's feared Wales could lose up to a quarter of its services following reports from the Confederation of Public Transpor.

Age Cymru is warning that bus services "provide a lifeline to thousands of older people and if they are drastically cut, many could find themselves plunged into a life of isolation and loneliness".

It is calling on the Welsh Government, local authorities and bus operators to work together to "develop sustainable services for community across Wales".

52,000,000 passenger journeys a year in Wales on local buses post-pandemic

91,000,000 passengers a year in Wales on local buses pre-pandemic

ITV Wales asked the Welsh Government for a response.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve provided the bus industry with more than £200m to support it through the pandemic and beyond, including a further £46m in May and are working with Transport for Wales and local authorities to provide more stable services.

"Our new bus legislation will set out how we intend to transform the way bus services are planned and delivered in the future.”

