The office headquarters of Llanelli AM Lee Waters and MP Nia Griffiths has been attacked by vandals who "smashed windows" and "lit fireworks before running off".

O ne man has been arrested and police are investigating the damage caused to the Labour party office in Pottery Street, Llanelli.

Officers were called to the premises on Sunday, 1 October, after reports that fireworks had been set off outside.

In recent weeks, Mr Waters, has faced criticism over the implementation of the 20mph default speed limit which he was in charge of.

On Tuesday, Mr Waters posted on Facebook claiming that “masked criminals attacked" his office in Llanelli and "tried to set it on fire"

His post read: "Masked criminals also attacked our office in Llanelli and tried to set it on fire - they smashed the windows with crowbars and threw in fireworks before running off.

"We shouldn't expect this as normal in our town. This is a situation the Conservative Home Office has allowed to develop in Llanelli and it needs to stop."

Dyfed-Powys Police stated: "Police investigating a report of fireworks being set off outside the Labour Party constituency office in Pottery Street, Llanelli have arrested a man.

"A call was made to Dyfed-Powys Police at around 1.30pm on Sunday (October 1) reporting the incident. There was damage to the window and front of the building.

"Enquiries have led to a 31-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage."

