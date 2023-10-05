A runner has been accused of cheating in the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Sion Daniels, of Llanelli Athletics Club, claimed he completed the race in one hour, seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Organisers of the Cardiff Half Marathon said the runner "removed his chip" and "submitted a false recorded file of the GPS".

Mr Daniels has been barred from future Run4Wales events unless he contacts them with evidence.

Concern was raised when he was seen celebrating at the finish line, however, Mr Daniels was far behind runners at the halfway point.

A Run4Wales spokeswoman said: "Organisers can confirm that following an investigation, a runner taking part in Sunday’s Principality Cardiff Half Marathon has been accused of cheating.

"The runner, who was featured in an S4C television interview alleged that they had completed the race in 1:07:58 but did not appear in the official results because of a timing chip error.

"The runner submitted a GPX file from their running watch as evidence, but analysis has shown that the file is from a previous edition of the race – which followed a slightly different route.

"Analysis of the runners’ position at times of day at various points around the course also suggest it would not be possible for them to have completed the race in 67 minutes.

"Having been at nine miles at around 55 minutes, it looks likely that the participant cut out the 2-mile loop of Roath Park Lake in the latter stages of the race.

"The runner has been contacted and given opportunity to respond and refute the claims, but will likely be barred from R4W events and served a ban. Details have also been passed to the governing body, Welsh Athletics."

ITV Wales has approached Llanelli Athletics Club for a statement.

