A lorry driver has described the rise of petrol prices as "unaffordable" after another increase for the fourth month in a row.

According to the RAC, prices have increased by 4.5p a litre on average last month.

Lorry driver, Martin Jennings said he's had to go from two cars in his household to one because of the continuous steep rise.

Mr Jennings said the combination of the cost of living and petrol prices has made things hard.

He said: "They affect everyone in the household.

"It's just unaffordable now we've got two cars in our household and we are looking to go down to one car just because the prices keep rising and rising and with cost of living as-well it's just really becoming unaffordable."

Unleaded went up by 4.52p its 13th biggest monthly jump in price in the last 23 years.

The average price of diesel also shot up by more than 8p a litre in September, data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

The RAC said the price increases were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed petrol was "overpriced by around 7p a litre".

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams told ITV Wales: "We're in a cost of living crisis and household budgets are squeezed.

"We know eight in 10 people rely on their cars and struggle to get by without having access to a car so this is definitely hurting.

"When you look at Wales, you've got some extremely rural parts and there's lots of miles to be driven around Wales and people really do need their car so this is bad news."

Steven Brown, a HGV driving instructor insists that the difference between once pence a litre can have a "massive effect".

He said: "We're only a small business with seven vehicles but even a small change of one pence a litre can effect us by £200 a week.

"If you work that out over a year it doesn't have an impact on bigger businesses but it can have a massive effect on us."

Why are petrol prices rising?

Fuel prices rose in 2021 and in the first half of 2022 following after oil prices increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, prices dropped in late 2022 and in the first half of 2023.

The RAC says the recent rise in prices is being driven by oil producer group OPEC+ restricting global supply.

The weaker value of sterling has also made wholesale fuel, which is traded in US dollars, more expensive to buy in the UK.