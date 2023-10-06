Play Brightcove video

From creative sign boards to posters, here's how campaigners opposed the 20mph speed limit outside the Senedd

Campaigners calling for the 20mph speed default in Wales to be axed have taken their battle to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Many were carrying placards with messages of opposition to the policy which was implemented on Sunday 17 September - making Wales the first UK nation to do this.

It has been three weeks since the new law came into effect with the default speed limit for most 30mph roads in Wales reduced to 20mph.

Many of today's campaigners said they feel like the Welsh Government are "not listening to them".

Many campaigners disagreed with the new policy and said the government is 'not listening to them'.

More than 450,000 people have signed a petition to scrap the default 20mph speed limit and there have been many reports of vandalism of the 20mph signs.

Robert Row, one of the demonstrators outside the Senedd said: "The blanket 20mph speed is ridiculous. 450,000 people have signed this petition and they're not even listening to the people of Wales and he should be.

"We're paying this place and it's our tax. It's about time they did start listening to the public, instead of doing what they want to do, it's wrong."

Play Brightcove video

One woman calling for reconsideration of the 20mph limit

The policy "was not thought through" by the (Welsh) government, says Natifa, who joined the group of campaigners in Cardiff Bay.

She said: "We don't want it. People need to start listening. The people in there (Senedd) doing their job and we pay them for it."

She added: "Our hard earned work money it's not reflecting on what we want. Yes, we want the schools and the hospitals to have 20mph.

"There's nothing wrong with walking and cycling, but how are you walking and cycling children in the winter who've got three different schools to go to? It's not thought through."

Play Brightcove video

Ollie Crowick saying the limit was brought into "without anybody really knowing what it meant"

The 20mph rollout should have been put to the people of Wales to vote for, according to one of the petitioner's Ollie Crowick, who feels "something as important as this was written so little about in the manifesto."

He continued: "Make a choice and give us the choice to see how we feel about it. This was brought in, without anybody really knowing what it meant."

ITV Wales asked the Welsh Government for a response to today's peaceful gathering outside the Senedd. A spokesperson said:“The introduction of a 20mph speed limit in mainly residential areas is designed to save lives and make our communities safer for everyone, including motorists.

"It has been thoroughly researched, voted on in the Senedd and received the backing from a majority of Senedd Members. There has been extensive consultation and it has been trialled in communities across Wales.”

You can see a Welsh Government map of exemptions here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...