Dean Sadler, the owner of Bluewater Window Cleaning said: "I think driver behaviour hasn't fully adapted to it."

It has been three weeks since the default 20mph speed limit was rolled out across Wales.

There are still split opinions over the new law.

A Cardiff window cleaner says the new speed limit could be a "cause for concern" for businesses who have to get to several customers a day.

Whilst a cycle store owner feels "the city is calmer and safer".

So far we've seen protests, two petitions, members of the Senedd threatened with abusive emails and the 20mph minister's office vandalised.

The controversial policy has resulted in an increase in the number of searches online for 20mph and ignited debate on chat forums.

Road signs have been defaced in the north and south of Wales in a bid to get the Welsh government to rethink its policy.

So, how is the new speed limit affecting people's journeys?

Dean Sadler, a window cleaner said:"It'll be a third of my day then that's just going to get me to the jobs a lot longer."

Dean Sadler, the owner of Bluewater Window Cleaning said: "I think driver behaviour hasn't fully adapted to it.

"But it does give me a cause for concern because if people do actually go down to it eventually, then you can imagine spending a lot of time on the roads.

He added: "It'll be a third of my day then that's just going to get me to the jobs a lot longer.

"So, that could impact my finances then and I've got employees driving vans so that's going to multiply.

Mr Sadler says he probably "might have to put the prices up" and "that's difficult as in inflation you've got to put the prices up anyway".

He continued: "It's worrying and a cause for concern."

Owner of Bike Shed Wales, Richard Landsdown said: "My customers ride bikes and I think we all feel like there's less pressure on the road."

The roads are "safer, calmer and more pleasant" according to the owner of Bike Shed Wales in Pontcanna.

Richard Landsdown said: "I live in Cardiff and I drive cars as well, but I ride bikes everyday and all my friends ride bikes too.

"My customers ride bikes as well and I think we all feel like there's less pressure on the road.

He added: "It's easier to get about and it's far more pleasant to live in the city and to get about. We all feel safer."

