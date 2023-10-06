Electric-powered sea gliders for tourists to travel from Liverpool to Llandudno are among a number ideas proposed in a 10-year plan for the town.

The sea gliders have been listed in a Conwy County Council report as part of plans to regenerate the town.

A revitalised paddling pool, an outdoor event space at Bodafon fields, cruise-liner routes, cultural events, and options to restore sand to the North Shore Beach, are among the other proposals.

The plans were discussed as the economy and place overview and scrutiny committee met at the council’s Bodlondeb HQ to review a report of over 130 pages on how Llandudno can be reinvigorated moving into the 2030s.

The idea forms part of plans to regenerate Llandudno Credit: PA

Cllr Louise Emery said she had been told the rate of vacant shops in the town was now under 5% and was excited about the plans.

"We have to hold on to the fact that Llandudno is an incredibly popular place. Yes, it does look a bit tired at the edges," she said.

"Yes, we can provide a better visitor amenity, more toilets, wi-fi, etc. I feel very hopeful because we've got some crazy ideas.

"I love the electric-powered sea gliders to Liverpool and back. But within those crazy ideas there's also really genuine projects."

More could be done to work with outside investors, the town council and community groups in the area, according to Cllr Emery.

"I feel really positive that we will go out and get this money with the whole community together. Brilliant report," she said.

There are calls for improvements to the rail network in Llandudno too, with Cllr Goronwy Edwards, Conwy’s cabinet member for roads and facilities among those who would like to see "a push for Network Rail and the rail companies of this country to look at Llandudno".

He said: "We know that Virgin introduced a service that came into Llandudno and an awful lot of money was spent on the station.

"It is unfortunate that still most of the visitors come into Conwy via car or coach. Let's try and get a better service directly into Llandudno.”

The report will now go to cabinet.

