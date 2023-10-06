Wales will face Georgia on Saturday, 7 October, in their final game of the Rugby World Cup group stages.

One point against Georgia is all that stands between Wales and the quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland's side will be hoping to maintain their clean slate at the Stade de Nantes.

They have gone undefeated so far throughout their 2023 World Cup campaign.

Georgia haven't won a game during their 2023 World Cup campaign. Credit: PA Images

Dewi Lake will captain the side at hooker and starts his second match of the tournament.

Gareth Thomas (loosehead prop) and Tomas Francis (tighthead prop) join Lake in the front row.

Taulupe Faletau (No. 8) and Louis Rees-Zammit (wing) are named in the match day XV for a fourth time to start in all of Wales’ pool matches this tournament.

Gareth Anscombe, who equalled the record of most points by a Wales men’s player in a single game at a Rugby World Cup last time out with 23 (shared with Dan Biggar), starts at fly-half. Tomos Williams is at scrum-half.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has travelled to France for the game in Nantes.

Speaking to ITV Wales, he wouldn't reveal his score prediction ahead of the match but said he's "hoping for a great game of rugby".

Wales have won three out of their four matches between the two sides. Georgia's odds aren't looking so positive, with the side failing to secure any winning points during their World Cup campaign.

Coverage starts at 1:15 pm live on ITV 1.

