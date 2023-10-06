Manic Street Preachers and Suede are to headline the Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod next year.

The double headlining show will see the bands head to the festival on Friday June 28.

The international music festival has run in the North Wales town for 76 years - hosting musicians from across the world and spreading a message of peace. The last time the Manic Street Preachers headlined the festival was in 2017.

On average the festival, is home to 4,000 performers and around 35,000 visitors. However, it was reported last month that the festival made significant losses this year.

Manic Street Preachers were formed in Blackwood, Caerphilly in 1986 Credit: PA

Manic Street Preachers, hailing from Blackwood, Caerphilly, are currently working on their 15th studio album.

Their Llangollen show with Suede is part of a UK and Ireland tour, following a sold out 2022 US tour.

As part of the tour, the bands will return to Wales on Friday, 5 July to perform at Cardiff Castle.

The Llangollen show marks a new partnership between Llangollen International MusicEisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod attracts thousands of visitors from across the world

The partnership will promote a series of live concerts in conjunction with the world-famous festival.Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob said: "We are so pleased to be working with Cuffe and Taylor, who have an outstanding reputation in the industry.

"By working in partnership with them, we have ensured that our peace festival set up in 1947 not only survives, but thrives.

"We are so excited to welcome back the Manic Street Preachers and can’t wait to make more announcements over the coming days and weeks."

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 13 October from llangollen.net andwww.ticketmaster.co.uk.