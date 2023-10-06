A council bin lorry has fallen into a sinkhole on a seaside promenade in North Wales.

The driver's side of the Denbighshire council truck has been partially submerged into the hole that formed on Rhyl Promenade on Thursday morning.While nobody has been injured, the council has launched an investigation. The promenade remains open to pedestrians and barriers have been placed around the sink hole.

"The sinkhole is absolutely massive. The entire right [driver's] side of the bin lorry was in the hole above its headlight - such was the depth the vehicle had sunk down," a eyewitness told North Wales Live.A Denbighshire County Council spokesperson said: "The council is aware of an incident which involved one of its refuse collection vehicles on the promenade in Rhyl this morning. The area has been secured with barriers and there is still safe passage for pedestrians."We are currently awaiting the arrival of our recovery contractors to come and retrieve the vehicle. No physical injuries have been reported and engineers will be investigating the cause of the incident."