Rhun ap Iorwerth will make his first conference speech as Leader of Plaid Cymru in Aberystwyth, this weekend.

He's expected to set out his vision for the future of an independent Wales, with an emphasis on what Wales "could be".

The member for Ynys Mon will outline plans for green innovation and "eradicating child poverty".

He isn't expected to give a schedule for his plans for independence in Wales.

This year's conference will be held in the Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

The former party health spokesperson is anticipated to outline a "Plaid Cymru Cancer Contract" setting out steps that the Welsh Government could take immediately to speed up diagnosis and improve survival rates in Wales.

"Reform" will be the central ambition Plaid Cymru is expected to set out throughout the conference which will be held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, on Friday and Saturday, 6-7 October 2023.

Mr ap Iorwerth will say that reforming structures, like schools and hospitals, will build the "strongest foundations possible for an independent Wales".

He will argue that Senedd expansion is key to realising his aims.

Rhun ap Iorwerth was elected leader of the party in June 2023.

His appointment follows the resignation of former leader Adam Price after a report alleged serious failings over a period of years to deal with allegations of bullying, misogyny and harassment.

After Mr Price quit, Llŷr Gruffydd was chosen as interim leader until a permanent replacement was elected.

Mr ap Iorwerth will use his conference speech to take aim at the Welsh Labour Party and the Westminster government.

He will accuse leaders in the Senedd of "limiting what devolution could bring about" and "limiting our ability to seek fairness for Wales".

It is anticipated he will call for a "21st century" Welsh Development Agency. The Welsh Government axed the WDA in the early 2000s in a 'bonfire of the quangos.'

In the Senedd, Plaid Cymru are in a cooperation with Welsh Labour.

The three year agreement comes to an end in 2024 but, ahead of an expected general election, Mr ap Iorwerth, will attack both parties.

Turning his aim on the Conservatives in London, the Plaid leader is expected to call out the party's "moral austerity".

He will add: “If ever there was a reminder that sometimes we must do the right thing, not the easy thing, it is the heartbreaking images of children on dangerously crowded boats, clinging on to their parents as they cling on to life itself."

Rhun ap Iorwerth will address the conference just after 3pm on Friday afternoon (6 October).

