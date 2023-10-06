Play Brightcove video

First Minister Mark Drakeford sharing his thoughts on the Welsh Rugby team

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, is in Nante ahead of Wales' final game of the Rugby World Cup group stages.

Gatland's side will face Georgia on Saturday 7 October - a win will mean they have gone undefeated in the first round of the tournament.

Mark Drakeford said he'll be watching and is hoping for a good game between the two sides.

He also commented on the impact Gatland's side has on Wales' international image and addressed WRU turmoil earlier this year.

There is a particular poignance for the First Minister in Nantes as the French city is twinned with the Welsh capital.

Mr Drakeford said: "I cross the Boulevard de Nantes almost every day when I go to work."

When asked about the importance of tournament's like the Rugby World Cup and Wales' relationship with France, Mr Drakeford added: "In a post-brexit world we know we have to work even harder to keep those links alive and thriving for the benefit of Wales."

The First Minister also commended the players for their professionalism over their World Cup campaign: "They are huge ambassadors for Wales. They're known in parts of the world where maybe Wales isn't always that well known.

"The way that they go about their business is more than just sport.

"They know they are representing a wider country and that sends itself on to the way Welsh fans behave.

"That sends a message to other people about the sort of place that Wales is."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…