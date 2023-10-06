Two men have been charged in connection with disorder at the Stradey Park Hotel over the past week.

There is an increased police presence at the site and officers also escorted security back on to the site, following the unrest of the previous weekend.

The reinforcements are expected to remain in place to prevent any further escalation at the demonstration.

Dyfed Powys Police, Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We are asking protestors to maintain the current peace at the site and appealing to them to consider the impact of their actions on the wellbeing of residents in the surrounding area.

He added: “Please be mindful of these people, some of whom are fearful, who have no choice but to endure the disruption to their home lives caused by the protest.

“Public safety remains our priority and we will continue to listen to and work with all parties.”

31-year-old Joshua James Morris, of Heol Gwili, Llanelli today, 6 October, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court and has been charged with criminal damage.

56-year-old Peter May of Danygraig Road, Port Tennant, Swansea has been charged with obstructing a police officer. He has been remanded into police custody until his appearance at Swansea Magistrates' Court, tomorrow (7 October).

