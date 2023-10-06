Talks are underway to secure the future of the former Wilko store in Neath town centre.

The firm employed hundreds of people at its 29 shop locations and distribution centre in Maegor.

But last month it was announced its stores would disappear from UK high streets after a rescue deal for the chain fell through.

The Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Llandudno and Port Talbot sites were the first to shut on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, followed by three more, just days later. All the shops were gone by the end of the month.

Just weeks after Wilko's shop in Neath town centre closed, Neath Port Talbot Council has today announced it is in detailed discussions with major home, garden and leisure retailer The Range about taking over the lease.

The Range is a successful, multi-channel retailer selling products in the home, garden, DIY and leisure categories, with more than 210 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, has welcomed the news, he said: “We are delighted to hear our officers are now in negotiations with the owners of theRange over the lease of the former Wilko store in the centre of Neath.

“Coming so soon after the closure of this flagship store and at a time when high streets across the UK are struggling this is very encouraging news,”

