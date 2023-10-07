A woman who was disqualified from driving gave police her best friend's name following a collision.

Charlotte Evans, 30, from Tonyrefail, told police she was called Chloe Cavell - the name of her best friend of 21 years - when they arrived at the scene in April 2021.

Evans had also insured her Vauxhall Corsa, which she bought on 3 April 2021, using Ms Cavell's name.

A sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard the defendant did not seek Ms Cavell's permission before insuring the car under her name, and her friend was unaware she had done so.

Evans told the court she and Ms Cavill had got the insurance out together - something the prosecution said was not true. Credit: Media Wales

Evans collided with a parked car on Arthur Street, Tonypandy, on 8 April 2021.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, Evans' speech was "slurred" and her behaviour was erratic. She also gave police Ms Cavell's name, the court heard.

Taken to Merthyr Tydfil police station, Evans underwent a breathalyser test, which showed she was below the drink-drive limit. Still using the false name, she was released by police.

It only emerged Evans had lied when Ms Cavell, having heard about the incident at work, contacted police to say she was not driving the car.

Evans later told officers at Porth police station she was due to get a non-molestation order out against her ex-partner on the day of the collision, and she had a drink as she was feeling anxious.

She gave false details to the police when she became "frustrated and panicked" following the collision.

Evans claimed she and Ms Cavell had taken out insurance together - something denied by the prosecution.

Defending Evans, Andrew Kendal described his client's circumstances as "exceptional" and said there was a realistic chance she could be rehabilitated.

He added that the defendant was in £7,000 of debt and received just £700 a month.

Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to carry out a 20-day rehabilitation activity and pay costs of £250.

