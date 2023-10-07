Play Brightcove video

Louis Rees-Zammit took time to talk to fans after the game in Nantes, including one young French boy who had eagerly waited to see his favourite player

Louis Rees-Zammit's three tries against Georgia spared Warren Gatland - and an entire nation - a nervous afternoon in Nantes.

His heroics in the 43-19 win ensured Wales' safe passage to the knockout stages as group winners, where they will now face either Japan or Argentina.

But after the match he found time to meet young French boy Hippolyte, who was sat in a wheelchair near the team bus as players departed the Stade de la Beaujoire, clutching a sign asking for Rees-Zammit's jersey.

Louis Rees-Zammit posed for pictures with a number of fans after coming off the back of a heroic three-try performance. Credit: ITV Wales

The flying winger emerged from the stadium, alone, carrying a t-shirt and when the pair met he explained that he'd already swapped his match jersey with a Georgian player.

The boy's father told ITV Wales that Rees-Zammit was his son's favourite player and described the moment that the two of them met as "superb".

After the game, several other players also came out to take photos and give signatures to waiting fans.

Leigh Halfpenny spent time meeting some of the fans who were waiting to see the team depart after beating Georgia. Credit: ITV Wales

The crowd cheered as Wales team members - including Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, George North and Leigh Halfpenny - stopped to talk to fans before boarding their coach to leave.

Wales have now headed back to their training base in Versailles but they'll soon be on their way to Marseille for the quarter-final match.