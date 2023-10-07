Police are searching for two teenage boys and two men after an alleged attack at a roundabout in Deeside.

North Wales Police said someone was assaulted by four unknown males in the area of the Ewloe Interchange at around 6.10pm on Friday 4 August.

Officers said two of the males were around 15 years old and the other two males are thought to be aged 20 or above.

Two of them looked around 5ft 5in and the other two males looked approximately 6ft. All of them had dark hair, and one of them was described as wearing a black hoodie.

Police are urging anyone with information that could help with their investigation to call 101 quoting incident number 23000712293.

