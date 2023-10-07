Wales are currently leading Georgia 14-0 in their final Rugby World Cup pool match in Nantes.

The first 15 minutes of the match were scrappy. Wales offered some good carries but gave away two sloppy breakdown penalties in the Georgia 22.

But then Tommy Reffell charged down a clearance kick and then won a breakdown penalty shortly after. It gave Wales perfect field position and tight-head prop Tomas Francis crashed over for his third Test try from short range. Sam Costelow added the extras.

A scrum penalty in the 22nd minute gave Wales perfect position again. A backline move seemed to stutter but Costelow weighted his pass perfectly to beat the Georgian defence and send Liam Williams over for the second try.

Wales need just one point from this match to guarantee going through as pool winners.

During the warm-up, fly-half Gareth Anscombe pulled out of the match with a groin injury and looked distraught as he left the field.

Sam Costelow replaced him in the starting line-up and Dan Biggar, who has been battling a pectoral injury since the Australia game, moves onto the bench.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (C), Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady.

Georgia: Lasha Khmaladze; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (C), Davit Niniashvili; Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili; Nodar Cheishvili, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia.

Reps: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachanidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze.