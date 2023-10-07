As Wales build up to their final pool game on Saturday, it is not just the players preparing, with Rugby World Cup tournament volunteers learning Welsh to welcome fans in Nantes.

It is one of several Welsh activities taking place across the city this weekend - all part of the Welsh Government's attempt to strengthen relations with France.

Nantes is already twinned with Cardiff but it is hoped offering language lessons will raise awareness of the Welsh language.

Retired Welsh tutor Elwyn Hughes, who is in Nantes, said: "What this is all about is raising awareness. When you go abroad people tend not to know about Wales anyway.

"Rugby's different because there's a Welsh team, of course, but maybe people aren't aware there's a language there.

"I think the Welsh supporters will be surprised to be greeted in Welsh."

Wales head into Saturday's game against Georgia as one of just two teams to have already qualified for the quarter-finals. England has also bagged a place in the last eight.

Wales need just one point to top Pool C.

Head coach Warren Gatland believes his team can "go deep" into the tournament. Credit: PA

However, head coach Warren Gatland has assured that standards will not drop.

He said he wants his team to maintain their winning streak at the Stade de Nantes.

Georgia have yet to win a match at the Rugby World Cup but they showed they can be a threatening side after beating Wales less than a year ago.

That result contributed to Wayne Pivac leaving his job as head coach and Warren Gatland reclaiming the helm.

Since then, Gatland has said his team are "excited" and believe they can "go deep into the tournament."

Last time Wales played in Nantes, they were knocked out of the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Credit: PA

They are not the only ones excited, with First Minister Mark Drakeford travelling to Nantes to watch the game.

Speaking to ITV Wales, he wouldn't reveal his score prediction ahead of the match but said he's "hoping for a great game of rugby".

Dewi Lake will captain the team from hooker, making his second start of the tournament.

Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis will accompany him in the front row.

Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit maintain their places at 8 and on the wing respectively, meaning they have played in all of Wales' games so far.

Confidence is high after Wales beat Australia 40-6 last time out. Credit: PA

Gareth Anscombe, who equalled the most points ever scored for Wales in a single world cup game last time out, will start at fly-half, while Tomos Williams plays at scrum-half.

Once Saturday's game is over, eyes will turn to Japan v Argentina, with the winner likely to face Wales at the next stage.

Whoever comes out on top will confirm their place in the quarter-finals and face the winners Pool C.

