Former Wales rugby international Alix Popham is swimming across the English Channel to raise money for and awareness of sports-related brain injuries.

The 43-year-old has joined forces with fellow ex-professional rugby union players to take on ex-professional rugby league players in the relay race this weekend.

The challenge was launched to raise money for his charity Head for Change, which he set up after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2020.

Just last month the father-of-three was taken to hospital after suffering from suspected concussion whilst taking part in Ironman Wales.

Alix swam 21 miles across the English Channel on Sunday morning. Credit: Alix Popham

Popham's team is made up of former Wales lock Ian Gough, Scottish lock Kieran Low, England Rugby 7s captain Ollie Phillips, Ospreys hooker Matt Dwyer and Saracens number eight Ben Pegna.

They are up against former rugby league players Mickii Edwards, Denis Betts, Jason Critchley, Mick Cassidy, Kev Brown and Cliff Eccles.

Their fundraiser states that some of them could not swim a year ago, describing training as "arduous" with the challenge "pushing these athletes beyond their comfort zones".

Though the English Channel swim is 22 miles long, varying tides, rough conditions and changeable weather can bring problems that result in a much longer swim.

Before retiring in 2011, Alix Popham earned 33 caps for Wales, played in two World Cups and a 2008 Grand Slam win.

His charity Head For Change is fundraising for research in the prevention of and cure for early-onset dementia and neurogenerative disease in rugby.

