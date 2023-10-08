Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been called up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad.

He will join the team ahead of the quarter-finals, with injuries to Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe leaving Warren Gatland looking for options.

Hardy will join the squad on Sunday evening at their base in Versaille, before the team head to Marseille to face Argentina next Saturday.

Taulupe Faletau (right) is out of the tournament, whilst an update on Gareth Anscombe's injury is expected in the next few days. Credit: PA

Number eight Faletau has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a broken arm sustained against Georgia, while fly-half Garerth Anscombe's future at the tournament is uncertain.

It will become clear in the next few days whether Anscombe can continue in the competition after picking up a groin injury.

Talking about Hardy's inclusion, Gatland said: "We feel we have a number of options in the back row at the moment, so we've decided to call up Kieran to give us extra cover at scrum-half and to take some pressure off from a training perspective."

Wales go into their next match - a quarter-final against Argentina - as one of just four teams to have won all of their matches so far.

Gatland's team secured their place as Pool C winners on Saturday with a 43-19 win against Georgia.

