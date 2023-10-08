A 30-year-old woman has been taken to hospital and three men have been arrested following "reports of disorder" in Caerphilly.

Gwent Police were called to an incident near the Charcoal Grill takeaway in Caerphilly at around 2am on Sunday.

Three men aged 27, 31 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

