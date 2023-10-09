An addict from Tredegar is raising awareness of ketamine's effects after he feared for his future without treatment.

Tom Morgan, 33, is addicted to ketamine and it nearly damaged his body so much that he could have been left with a colostomy bag.

Mr Morgan is not alone as charities, like Barod, have noticed the popularity of ketamine has increased, particularly among young people.

Jocelyn Williams works at a rehabilitation centre that treats more than a 100 people a year and have around ten enquiries every day.

The Class B drug, a horse tranquilliser, is particularly attractive to young people as it is around half the price of cocaine and has a reputation for being relatively safe to use.

It can sometimes lead to people losing control of their bladder after long-term use.

60% increase in ketamine use, now more popular among young people than MDMA and ecstasy.

Mr Morgan ended up in hospital on more than one occasion because of the pain caused by the misuse of ketamine.

He told Y Byd ar Bedwar: “They call them K cramps they do, but it’s just this absolute horrible pain insides.

"It's because it's a crystal the amount of crystal that you’re piling inside your body and in certain places. Intense gallbladder pain and stomach pain, and that’s when I realised it was dangerous.

“It's a fact that if I hadn’t have come here I’d either have a colostomy bag or collapsed nose it was just inevitable.”

Mr Morgan added: “Ketamine is just seen now as this attractive, cool drug for people to be taking, it’s just dangerous and I just can’t see a stop to it."

ITVX - The Sobering warning issued about the hidden dangers of Ketamine

Parkland Place in Old Colwyn is a private rehabilitation centre. It is getting enquiries about ketamine on a weekly basis.

Staff there are concerned about the increase in the number of calls they are receiving from people addicted to ketamine.

100 people a year are treated at the centre

10 enquiries a day for treatment

£10,000 a month - the cost of being treated there

While waiting to finish his treatment at Parkland Place, Mr Morgan acknowledges he will face challenges in the future.

He said: "I'll always be an addict, but it's about doing the right things day in and day out... and using the methods I've learned from Parkland Place and from the people there."

You can watch Y Byd ar Bedwar on Monday at 8pm on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer and if you have been affected by anything in this article, help and advice can be found here.