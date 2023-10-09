Their love story first started when the pair were teenagers and now in their 90s, Norman and Jean Quick have just celebrated their enduring romance with a second wedding blessing at St David's Church, Miskin.

Norman first fell in love with Jean when they were youngsters, but it wasn't meant to be and they lost touch.

In 1995 they each attended an over 60s singles event when Norman unknowingly picked Jean to dance. They soon started dating and fell head over heels for each other and were married within the year.

Jean's daughter Philippa said: “They’re very kooky and funny, but they don't leave each other’s side. They are sewn together tightly." Credit: Richard Swingler/ Media Wales

Now 28 years on, Mr and Mrs Quick are still as in love as ever. The couple who are both 91 both wanted to surprise each other by planning a wedding vow renewal. They are so in tune with each other, they came up with the same idea, separately.

Jean’s daughter Philippa Cole, who is one of five, said: “They had both secretly said how they would love to surprise the other with a small reception at Miskin cricket club where Norman once worked - a smaller redo of their special wedding day.“

"I had to bring it to the surface because they were trying to keep it a secret from each other. Norman would go into another room and my mother might whisper it to me, and then if my mother was doing something else, he would say it to me then.

She added: "I just said 'we need to talk about this because you both want to do the same thing for each other'.”

Jean and Norman are like a "comedy act" according to Philippa, she says “they are hilarious together" and "always make the family laugh with their antics".

She said: “One day in front of the house my mother fell and my Norman was trying to save her as well and they both ended up - both of them but they both ended up rolling around laughing.”

The couple who "never leave each other's side," decided they wanted a blessing to show their love in front of their entire family. They have around 30 including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren between them both.

Norman and Jean Quick renewed their vows at St Davids Church, Miskin on Saturday, October 7. Credit: Richard Swingler/ Media Wales

Their vow renewal was "almost an exact redo of their wedding day," according to Philippa.

She said: "It’s not usually something the cricket club does, but they kindly allowed it because they remember Norman fondly from all those years ago. At the time he used to be a groundskeeper there, even though he was retired by the time they got married."

The cricketers showed up in their whites and made an archway with all their bats so they could exit the church on their wedding day.

Philippa said their first nuptials even made the paper, because a similar thing happened on Coronation Street, and "this was a real life couple who rekindled from teenage years.”

They inspire everyone around them with how much they deeply love and care for each other. Philippa said: “Norman is getting quite forgetful and my mother’s mobility isn’t great but together they are an excellent team.

“He does the cooking and mum does the bills and the other bits she needs to be sharp for. We help out but they live in their house together at 91 and they are still very independent - they are a sweet love affair."

She continued: “Norman literally doesn't leave her side; he jumps up to do anything, cooks her breakfast every morning - every other day she will have blueberries and pancakes and in between those days she has cereal. He will have it all ready on the table for her all laid before she gets out of bed. He will do anything for her.

“My mum isn’t a gushy type of woman in words, but, you can see how she feels in her actions. Norman will shout from the rooftops about how much he loves her. My 17-year-old daughter said it’s the greatest love affair she has ever known.”