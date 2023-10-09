A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig.

The incident involving a male rider of a Black KTM Super Duke happened at around 8.55am, Sunday 8 October.

Their next of kin has been told and are now being supported by specialist officers.

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have been travelling along the A470 at the time to call 101 with the reference DPP-20231008-082.

