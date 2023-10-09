A new campaign has been launched to buy back the Stradey Park Hotel for the community.

The hotel has been at the centre of controversy since being announced as a location to house asylum seekers.

Around 300 people could take up residence at the hotel which is now owned by Gryphon Leisure Limited. The Home Office has contracted Clearsprings Ready Homes to run hotel based projects in Wales, in a contract worth £334 million over a ten year period.

Demonstrators have been camping outside the entrance 24/7 since early June. In the past few weeks there have been a number of arrests and an increased police presence at the site.

A new ‘society’ aims to oversee plans for a community buy-back and a relaunch of the hotel as a key tourism resource for Llanelli and Carmarthenshire.

Local businessman Tim Phillips has published a post on a number of Llanelli based Facebook sites. He said: “A great deal of thought and hard work has already gone into the buy-back plan and my earnest hope is that the local community rallies to the cause and gets behind the plan.

“We have lost nearly 100 jobs and a hotel which was a massive asset for Furnace, Llanelli and Carmarthenshire.

Mr Phillips added the "current outlook for the hotel is very gloomy." He is considering other options "in the event that the current hotel owners, Gryphon Leisure Ltd, should choose not to proceed with their plan to lease the property to Clearsprings Ready Homes".

He said: “One alternative is to use all legal avenues available to enable the people of Llanelli to collectively buy-back the Stradey Park Hotel for the greater benefit of the community.

“Obviously, a key part of this buy-back plan is that the hotel is re-established as a venue to be used exclusively for hospitality, events, tourism and leisure.”

An appeal has been launched for volunteer trustees to come forward to manage the formation of a newly-constituted society to manage the buy-back proposal. They're looking for those with a variety of experience or skills including: volunteer recruitment, business planning, grant applications, legal - commercial contracts and hotel management.

The first meeting is due to take place at 7pm on Sunday 22 October, the venue is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Phillips said: "The campaign will need massive public support. The amount of support and love already shown by the local community towards the Stradey Park Hotel has been impressive.

“But, for this plan to succeed, we will need massive support across the postcode areas of SA14, SA15, SA16 and SA17.

“We really need every local resident to rally around and back the proposal.”

