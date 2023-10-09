Play Brightcove video

Ben Davies was speaking to the media ahead of Wales' friendly with Gibraltar in Wrexham.

Defender Ben Davies says Cyrmu's players are "grateful" for the effort fans in North Wales make to attend games in Cardiff.

Rob Page's side will return to the Stōk Cae Ras in Wrexham for the first time since 2019 when they take on Gibraltar in a friendly on Wednesday night (11 October).

The Racecourse Ground is the world's oldest international football stadium, with the Racecourse Ground having first hosted a Cymru match in 1877.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ben Davies, who will be captaining the side in Aaron Ramsey's absence, said the squad appreciate how far many fans need to travel to support their team at home.

Davies said: "I think this is a fixture the boys have been eyeing for a while.

Credit: David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images

"The boys are very appreciative as a group of the effort some of the North Walian fans have to make to come down to Cardiff.

"Especially midweek and the late ones, we know it's a tough old journey at times.

"But we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come up and play at Wrexham and play in front of our loyal fans."

After Cymru's outing in Wrehxam they will then travel back to the capital where they host Croatia in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (15 October).

Cymru need a positive result from the game if they are to stand any chance of reaching the tournament in Germany next year.

Aaron Ramsey is still recovering from a knee injury which Cardiff manager Erol Bulut believes will not require an operation. Credit: PA Images

The two sides met in Cymru’s opening match of the qualifying campaign back in March, where a debut goal for Nathan Broadhead secured a valuable point out in a 1-1 draw out in Split.

Wales are without captain Aaron Ramsey after he picked up a knee injury while training with his club side Cardiff City.

Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox are also unavailable due to injury, while Regan Poole received his first senior team call-up since 2019.

Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior team call-ups, stepping up from the U21s, while Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad after missing out last month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…