Two men have been arrested after a fight involving a group of men in Holton Road, Barry at the weekend.

South Wales Police officers were called to report of an incident at around midday on Saturday 30 September.

While trying to break up the fight, police officers and a paramedic were spat at in the face with blood.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers, affray and using threatening words or behaviour.

A second man, also aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.

Both men have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

