The Senedd lights will be dimmed this evening in reflection of the hundreds of lives lost in a terrorist attack in Israel at the weekend - making it the deadliest in decades.

Hamas militants launched an assault with festival goers among those fleeing for their lives, early on Saturday.

More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing in Israel, ITV News understands.

This evening Cardiff Bay will pay its respects with the Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS, saying "the Senedd lights will be dimmed".

She asked officials to do so, "to reflect the sentiment that such attacks represent another dark moment for humanity in the Middle East".

She said: "It is a source of great sorrow for a democratic institution as ours. As well as reflecting the sorrow, the darkness will also represent a statement of solidarity with all those suffering as a result of the attacks."

Landmarks in London, Brussels and Berlin have been lit up with the blue-and-white flag in a show of solidarity after the shock attack by Hamas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has today been reflecting on the events in Israel whilst attending the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

He said: "The scenes in Israel and Gaza are horrific and I am appalled by the attacks carried out by Hamas over the last few days.

"My thoughts are with everyone caught up in this terrible situation.

"The international community must find new ways of offering people who live in Israel and the Palestinian people longer term prospects of success."

The Welsh Government's decision to dim the Senedd lights has been criticised by Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies. He thinks the Cardiff Bay landmark should be lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag.

He said: "It's very sad the Welsh Government isn't making this display of solidarity with Israel.

"The small gesture of lighting up government buildings would send a message of unity in the face of violence and extremism.

"It's vital we stand with the Israeli people against this unprovoked terrorists attack."

