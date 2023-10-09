Tributes have been paid after a woman collapsed and died at a rugby club in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

It happened around 11pm on Saturday 7 October at Beddau Rugby Club.

South Wales Police said HM Coroner has been informed and enquiries into the circumstances of the death are continuing.

On Sunday, the club posted on its Facebook page to say it would be reopening at 3pm on Monday 9 October.

Messages of condolence followed, including from neighbouring clubs like Pontyclun.

