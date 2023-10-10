A grandad from Cardiff has revealed his rare 'brick' mobile phone that "leaves his granddaughters in hysterics" whenever he brings it out at parties.

Mark Vanstone, 59, has the UK's oldest mobile, the retailer, Mobile Phones Direct said.

The warehouse worker used the Motorola 4800X when working as a service engineer for a catering company.

Mark’s 'brick' phone has won him a brand new mobile but he said his Motorola will always be cherished. Credit: Richard Swingler

“We used to share the phone in work, whoever was on call at the weekends had the phone.

"You put the 1.5kg mobile over your shoulder to carry home and the battery lasted about 30 minutes.

“The phone still sits in the original case, and I still have the charger for it, so I bring it out at parties, and everyone loves it."

Mark kept it for nearly 35 years and had it the year his daughter was born.

It was worth around £1,000, something that Mark described as "stupidly expensive for that time".

“My kids always ask me to bring the phone out.

"It started off with my children, who have now got their own children, and it has made its way down generations as a hysterical party piece.”

