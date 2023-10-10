A man has been arrested in connection with an assault outside Tesco, in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Police officers were called to a report of an injured man on the roundabout near the supermarket at around 12.45am on Monday, 9 October.

A man, 44, from Trowbridge is still in hospital with serious injuries.

South Wales Police say "CCTV has confirmed that he was the victim of an assault outside the Tesco store".

A man, 53, from Trowbridge has been arrested on suspicion of this assault and a second assault on a 37-year-old man in Ferntree Drive, Trowbridge, during the early hours of Monday morning.

Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents. There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and and quote reference 2300342253.

