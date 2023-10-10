Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley went to meet Shelia on her last day

A shop worker in Anglesey has retired 45 years to the day after first starting her career serving customers at her local convenience store.

Shelia Roberts is now 92 and is regarded as a "queen" by the local residents in the village.

They turned out on Monday afternoon to bid Ms Roberts a farewell.

Customers and neighbours from the village turned up to see Sheila on her last day.

One of them, Gary Scott, travelled around 200 miles to see Shelia on her last day.

Ms Roberts, who started her career in 1947 for £4 a week, even had a hug from ITV Cymru Wales' very own Rob Shelley.

When she started, a loaf of bread cost around 20p and Ms Roberts has seen off 10 Prime Ministers in her career.

She was treated to flowers and hugs.

Including a hug from our very own Rob Shelley.

She told ITV Cymru Wales: "If you can get up in the morning and love the job, you do it. That's what I've been doing all my life."

Ms Roberts added: "I can't believe what's happening. I'll miss all the staff and all the people I know."

Mr Scott, who came from Derbyshire, said: "We found out this was going ahead and straight away I thought, I can't stay at home."

Another customer said: "We are losing a legend."

