US Rapper 50 Cent has sponsored a Cardiff girls junior grassroots football team.

The star of 'Candy Shop' and 'In da Club', has provided AFC Rumney Juniors Girls U14s with an away kit and club tracksuits.

The sponsorship was arranged through a parent of one of the players, who works in the music industry.

Coach Richie Brown said: "A father of one of the players was working alongside 50 Cent on his recent tour in America.

"We thought let's be cheeky- thankfully he said yes!

"Once we got the kits we thought we'd be even cheekier and asked for the tracksuits!

"It's unbelievable, there's just a buzz around the whole team and club."

But it took a while for the news to sink in with the players, according to coach Brown.

He said: "At first they almost didn't believe it, he's a big superstar why's he going to sponsor us?

"They were over the moon."

He says the parents were the most excited, "singing the songs, reminiscing, happy memories for them."

The new kits are emblazoned with 'G Unit'- the name of the hip-hop group formed of 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks.

They are not the first Welsh team to gain overseas interest.

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have turned Wrexham FC - into a global household name since buying the club.

M ost recently CPD Llanfairpwll FC agreed a sponsorship deal with Spain's top-flight football league La Liga.

Richie says it was the Hollywod duo up North that made this possible.

"Ryan Reynolds- it's nice that he's started that ball rolling with teams in Wales."

" But this is the first time the girls' game has gotten involved.

"I've been coaching girls football for over ten years, I'm massively passionate about it."

"I'm buzzing for the girls."

Who is 50 Cent?

The rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) was born in Queens, New York City. He shot to fame after being discovered by Eminem in 2002.

He's had thirteen top ten hits in the US including 'Many Men', 'Just a lil bit', and 'In da Club'.

He's also an executive producer and star of the award winning TV crime drama POWER.

But the question on everyone's lips is will he be making an appearance pitchside, just like Ryan and Rob?

"Well we would hope so!" says coach Richie Brown.

He added: "He's (50 Cent) got VIP Number One Fan status! There's and open invitation-he's more than welcome!"

