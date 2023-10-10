Wales have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Assistant coach Jonathan Thomas gave an injury update on Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams when he spoke with the media in Toulon earlier today (Tuesday 10 October).

His verdict was that the staff will continue to monitor the progress of the players and that it's a "day-by-day" situation.

As things stand, Dan Biggar will line up to face the Puma's this weekend, reprising his role in the starting XV which was taken away after battling a pectoral injury.

While Gareth Anscombe, who deputised when given the nod against Australia, is still recovering after pulling out before Wales' win against Georgia.

Anscombe was due to start the match, but a groin injury in the warm up left him appearing visibly upset and walked off the pitch. Sam Costelow came into his place.

Thomas says Anscombe has been jogging with medics this morning, as has Liam Williams, who is battling a knee injury.

He said: " I saw him jogging around just now, on the pitch, along with Liam. He’s just at that stage where the first 48 hours after you have a knock are very important in terms of just assessing it and seeing if the inflamation will go down.

"The medics have a better understanding once that has happened, 48 hours later. With Gareth and Anscombe, it’s pretty positive. Now that’s not me committing to me saying they’ll definitely be available.

"It’s an ongoing thing and it’ll evolve every day, seeing how much they’re able to do. What I can confirm is that they were both running around with the medics, doing some return to running. They will try progress that each day."

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy has already been called up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad after Taulupe Faletau suffered a suspected broken arm in the win over Georgia.

Wales go into their match with Argentina as the favourites, being one of just four teams to have won all of their matches in the Rugby World Cup so far.

