M4 closed at Margam as police respond to 'serious collision'

Police say the road is expected to be closed for "some time".

The M4 is closed eastbound at Margam near Port Talbot after a "serious collision".

Traffic is queueing from J40 A4107 Tanygroes Street, Taibach to J38 A48, Margam.

South Wales Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 3:30am on Wednesday.

The force said: "We are at the scene of a collision on the M4.

"The road is closed westbound at J38 Margam, traffic to exit at the off slip and re-join at J38 on slip.

"Eastbound the road is close from Junction 40-38. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

In a previous post, officers said the road is expected to be closed for "some time".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…