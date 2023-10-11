The M4 is closed eastbound at Margam near Port Talbot after a "serious collision".

Traffic is queueing from J40 A4107 Tanygroes Street, Taibach to J38 A48, Margam.

South Wales Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 3:30am on Wednesday.

The force said: "We are at the scene of a collision on the M4.

"The road is closed westbound at J38 Margam, traffic to exit at the off slip and re-join at J38 on slip.

"Eastbound the road is close from Junction 40-38. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

In a previous post, officers said the road is expected to be closed for "some time".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…