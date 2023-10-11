Euro 2028: 'Grey area' over qualification for co-hosts Wales

Play Brightcove video

Rob Page was speaking ahead of Wales' friendly with Gibraltar on Wednesday night

Wales boss Rob Page has said there is a "grey area" over whether his side will get automatic qualification for Euro 2028.

Wales was officially crowned as one of the host nations for the tournament, along with England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, on Tuesday.

Traditionally, hosts of major tournaments are guaranteed a spot in the group stage, without needing to go through a long qualification campaign.

But just two of the five countries which will host matches will get an bye into Euro 2028 and it has not yet been confirmed which nations will get the privilege.

It emerged on Monday that England have requested to go through qualification.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wales' friendly with Gibraltar on Wednesday, Page said he was not confident Cymru will be one of the sides handed a place in the competition.

Page said: "Fantastic news, isn't it? To bring a tournament to Wales is just incredible and for Cardiff to potentially have the opening game too, that's extra special for us.

Rob Page watches on as Wales take on Iran in the World Cup. Credit: PA Images

"It's great for Welsh football. It's great for the Welsh public. There's still have a bit of a grey area in regards to how we'll qualify.

"I don't think it's going to be automatic, but it's great news isn't it?"

The UK and Ireland had the only bid remaining going into the ratification ceremony.

Turkey’s withdrawal to focus on a joint bid with Italy to host Euro 2032 left the five-nation bid unopposed to host the tournament in five years time.

Former Wales captain Gareth Bale made a presentation to UEFA's executive committee alongside six youth ambassadors.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium is the only venue in Wales which will host matches at the tournament.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the FAW has opened talks with World Cup champions Argentina about hosting them in a friendly in the Welsh capital.

Wales have previously appeared at two European Championships, in 2016 where they went on a famous run to the semi-finals, and in 2021 in the pan-Europe edition of the tournament that was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

