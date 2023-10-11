Rob Page says he sees their friendly against Gibraltar as an "opportunity to test some of the young players" ahead of their Euro qualifier with Croatia on Sunday.

He added that it has been a "challenging task" dealing with the number of injuries in the squad.

Injury has meant Aaron Ramsey will sit out, with youngsters Charlie Savage and Owen Beck stepping up for their first senior game.

Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox are also unavailable due to injury, while Regan Poole received his first senior team call-up since 2019.

Wales will face Gibraltar in a friendly match in Wrexham on Wednesday evening.

The Racecourse first hosted a Wales fixture in 1877. Credit: PA Images

It's the first time in four years the National side has played at the Stök Cae Ras, better known as the Racecourse.

The last time Wales played in Wrexham, the team won a 1-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago in 2019, with a nail-biting added-time winner.

This time round Wales will be hoping for a more confident performance.

Without Ramsey at the helm, Cymru will be captained by Ben Davies. No stranger to leading the side, the Spurs player has been captain on multiple occasions.

Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior team call-ups, stepping up from the U21s.

The son of Welsh star, Robbie Savage, Charlie has scored two goals this season for Reading.

Beck also comes with his own footballing heritage. The great-nephew of former Liverpool striker Ian Rush

Though Ben Davies says they are accomplished footballers in their own right.

Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt also return to the squad after missing out last month.

The two teams kick off at 7:15 pm. You can watch the game live on S4C.

Then Rob Page's men will host Croatia on Sunday (15 October) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

