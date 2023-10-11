A hotel in Llanelli that was due to house hundreds of asylum seekers has said it will rehire staff after the Home Office U-turned and scrapped its plans.

It was announced on Tuesday that Stradey Park Hotel would no longer house asylum seekers, following months of tension in the community of Furnace.

The said it is "in the process of rehiring hotel staff members and plans to resume serving as a hotel to the community as soon as possible".

Locals have gathered in recent weeks and months in protest. Credit: PA Images

The hotel's statement on Facebook also requested that "any obstacles from the entrance should be removed as soon as possible to allow access for our employees, who will be working hard to restore the business."

Carmarthenshire County Council said it had received written confirmation from the Home Office of its decision to withdraw its plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at the site.

The council said it was "pleased" with the decision because it had "concerns" about "escalating community tensions".

ITV News has contacted the Home Office for comment.

