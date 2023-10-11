A pedestrian is in a critical condition after a crash on the M4 at Margam near Port Talbot.

It happened around 2:15am on Wednesday morning.

Police say it involved a white heavy goods vehicle, a blue Kia Venga and a pedestrian.

Traffic was queueing earlier. Credit: Traffic Wales

Officers are now investigating the road traffic collision at junction 38.

The pedestrian is being treated at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the M4 at junction 38 is currently closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for "a number of hours" to allow for investigations to take place.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has information or dash camera footage.

They are being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2300344929.

