Welsh Music Prize: Rogue Jones share 'joy' at their win

A day on from scooping the Wales Music Prize, Rogue Jones are still on a high.

H aving worked on 'Dos Bebés' over a period of five years, you can't blame Bethan Mai and Ynyr Morgan Ifan for savouring every moment of their win.

The album beat 14 others on the shortlist at the ceremony to win the award, along with a £10,000 prize.

"We've always believed in it, but it's nice to have that acknowledgement that people have connected with it" says Bethan.

"It feels like it can find an even larger audience now, which is beautiful" adds Ynyr.

"The main joy for us is that this will break through to more people hearing it".

During the time the duo worked on the project they had their first child, wrapping up sessions shortly before the birth of their second.

Parenthood is a dominant theme, addressed directly and indirectly across a gloriously eclectic collection of songs.

"You don't need children yourself to be in a position to relate" Bethan explains.

"Ultimately, it's an album about love and about feeling and about the world. Everyone's had that experience - and it's about trying to capture that in all its different forms."

Welsh and English lyrics sit shoulder to shoulder on the record, a swirling mix of genres from alternative rock and electronica to intimate acoustic moments.

"The lovely thing about writing bilingually is that we never had an intention that this song should be in English or in Welsh. It's just whatever came out at that point" says Bethan.

"We feel passionate about people wanting to learn Welsh. We give them all the lyrics and translations. Everyone's welcome to learn Welsh with Rogue Jones!"