One year after human remains were found at the site of a former department store in West Wales, questions are being raised over the total spend on the development of a new food market.

The remains of 280 people were discovered by archeologists excavating a medieval friary beneath the former Ocky White site in Haverfordwest, to make way for the £6m project.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust started digs at Bridge Street after human remains were found during demolition works to prepare the location.

Experts believe the ruins were from St Saviour's Friary, founded by a Dominican order of monks in the 13th century, and was in use until the 16th century.

Some in Pembrokeshire County Council are concerned the discovery of the remains could have lead to an overspend in the development.

Around half of the skeletons found in the ancient burial ground belonged to children.

That will be addressed during a council meeting today where Councillor Clement is expected to ask for a full costs update.

