Swansea Docks could be "fully opened up" enabling people to walk openly around the SA1 site.

It comes after the Welsh Government announced plans to fill in a water channel and build a road across the Prince of Wales Dock.

That is something SA1 residents have wanted for along time, according to Councillor Sam Bennet, who represents the Waterfront ward.

He's backing the new road and channel in-fill application and said: "It's the missing link that would open the docks up."

The road across the channel at Prince of Wales Dock, SA1, would provide a link from Kings Road, where the University of Wales Trinity Saint David campus is, along the south of the dock and from there up to Langdon Road, which connects to Fabian Way.

There is currently a swing bridge with a road across the channel, but it's only for the use of dock owners Associated British Ports (ABP).

There are separate plans for a housing development and car park on the south side of Prince of Wales Dock

The plan submitted to Swansea Council is for this private ABP road to remain, with the new road running parallel to it. There would also be a pedestrian footbridge, meaning people could finally walk all the way around the dock.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the Welsh Government said: "The development will enhance the network of convenient and direct routes at SA1 and is anticipated to be well used."

Discussions about the proposal began four years ago with council officers - and Natural Resources Wales would need to approve a marine licence before any work got under way.

The planning statement said marine habitats and species within Swansea docks were considered "commonly occurring" and not designated as nationally rare or protected.

It added: "The overall potential changes in water quality during operation are considered to be insignificant."

An environmental appraisal has been carried out as part of the application, assessing marine ecology and water quality among other things.

It said: "No significant environmental impacts, either as a result of the project alone or in-combination with other plans, projects or activities, are anticipated during construction or operation."

There are separate plans for a housing development and car park on the south side of Prince of Wales Dock, which hosts watersports activity such as the swimming leg of triathlons.

And there are wider ambitions for new businesses and up to 525 new homes along what is known as the Fabian Way corridor leading towards Swansea University's Bay Campus.

A commercial marina within the Prince of Wales Dock had been a Welsh Government aspiration, but it said in 2019 that it would cost £25 million and was not a priority at that time.

Ministers took control of the dock from APB last year, and navigation rights ceased.

