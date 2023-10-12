Play Brightcove video

Jac Morgan has been speaking with the media ahead of Wales' clash with Argentina on Saturday.

Wales co-captain Jac Morgan has admitted he's "pretty nervous" ahead of his side's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

It's Morgan's first World Cup wearing the red shirt and he lines up in the starting XV for the fourth time this tournament.

The young captain has impressed during his outings in France so far, but says there are some butterflies going into the biggest game of his short career.

When asked how he was feeling ahead of the match: Morgan said: "Pretty nervous going in, but looking forward to it. It means everything to go into the quarter-finals. I’m not trying to think too far ahead at the minute."

Captain Jac Morgan said his team showed a mentality of "never giving up"

Speaking with the media this afternoon (Thursday 12 October), Morgan praised the Welsh faithful who have been in fine voice since the tournament began.

He said: "[Their support has] been massive already in this tournament, seeing so many supporters in the stands. It’s a massive buzz for everyone."

Morgan has switched positions, moving to blindside to face the Pumas, but he doesn't believe he'll struggle to adapt.

He said: "I don’t think too much changes. Me and Reff have played together before. We’ve got a great balance and I’m looking forward to it.

Warren Gatland's team were in the Swiss Alps on a training camp ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"We came through in the U20s four years ago. We played a whole tournament together then."

On Saturday's opposition, Wales' co-captain says they won't be taking the fact they are favorites going into the game for granted.

He said: "They’ve improved after every game. They’ll be dangerous and we’ll have to be at our best. We’ve carried on working on what is under our control."

Wales have already seen off some major injury scared ahead of the quarter-finals and will hope that can come through it with an win and unscathed.

Gareth Anscombe was spotted at training with the squad but has been ruled out of the team after a groin injury. Credit: PA Images

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will both start the match in Marseille after recovering from injury but there's no place in the 23-man squad for Gareth Anscombe.

He's battling to be fit after picking up a groin injury while warming-up ahead of Wales' final pool match against Georgia.

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy has already been called up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad after Taulupe Faletau suffered a suspected broken arm in the same match.

