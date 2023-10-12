A Pontypridd man died after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel whilst on holiday in Tunisia, an inquest has heard.

Gareth James Cotter, 29, of Pontypridd, was taken to hospital and died of his injuries following the incident in Tunisia.An inquest was opened and adjourned into Mr Cotter's death at Pontypridd Coroners' Court on Thursday, 12 October.

Mr Cotter of Gelliwion Road in Maesycoed, Pontypridd fell during the early hours of the morning of 21 September.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Royal Glamorgan Hospital on 10 October and a pathologist provided Mr Cotter's provisional cause of death as a traumatic head injury.Patricia Morgan, area coroner for South Wales Central, said that on the basis of evidence available to her she had "reason to suspect his death is violent in nature".

She added that she will open the inquest into his death but she required evidence into the circumstances leading up to it, into the events that took place in Tunisia and any other relevant information."I will adjourn the inquest to allow the investigation to be completed," she told the court, adding a date and time for the inquest would be given in due course."I wish to take the opportunity today to express condolences to the family of Gareth James Cotter," she said.

