A minute silence is to be held in tribute to a mother who collapsed and died while taking part in a fundraising event at a rugby clubhouse in Beddau at the weekend.

Natalie Buss, 37, who has been named locally, has been described as a "wonderful wife, mother and daughter".

She suffered a medical emergency on Saturday, 7 October and the case has been referred to HM Coroner.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said it was investigating in its capacity as the health and safety regulator and licensing authority.

A spokesperson said: “Rhondda Cynon Taf Council as the health and safety regulator and the local licensing authority were notified by South Wales Police and our investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the Natalie Buss during this incredibly difficult time.”

The shock of Natalie's sudden death has led to hundreds of people taking to social media to share messages of condolence.

Beddau Rugby Club has described her as a "very dear friend'. In an online statement it says how the "club and the Beddau community are heartbroken" with everyone "struggling to comprehend the sense of loss".

Then club has announced a minute silence will be held in tribute to Natalie before its games this Saturday. In a statement online it said: "Sincerest, heartfelt condolences to all the family, the close friends and to all those that this has so badly impacted.

"You are all in our thoughts.

And continues: "We are here to support the family, friends and the whole community. The club chaplain is always on hand should anybody feel that they need to speak to or spend time with him.

"The club has been overwhelmed by the many messages of condolence and support we have received and are extremely grateful."

Tonyrefail, Pyle, Abercynon, Taffs Well and Porthcawl are among the rugby clubs who have reached out online.

Ynsybwl RFC said: "Our thoughts go to Beddau rugby football club and the wider Beddau community at this devastating loss.

"Condolences and love from everyone associated with Ynysbwl RFC at this significantly sad time".

Alex Davies-Jones, the MP for Pontypridd and Taff Ely said she was saddened to hear the news.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "My heart goes out to all those affected and my thoughts are with family and friends.

"If there's anything I can do to help those who might be impacted, please get in touch."

