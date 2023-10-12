South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a gas leak in Treorchy has been "made safe" with the help of engineers from the gas board.

Emergency services put a cordon in place in Treorchy on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a vehicle crash which caused the leak.

Police say that the roads around the area have been reopened, but added that two people suffered minor injuries .

It is understood that children from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen were picked up early and Forest View Health GP also closed because of the leak.

The Fire Service say that it is now safe to return.

Tarren Blucher, Wales & West Utilities Gas Emergency Service Manager for the area, said: "We are aware of an incident in the Abergorki Industrial Estate area of Treorchy where a vehicle has damaged a gas service pipe supplying a local Medical Centre, causing it to leak.

“The leak is being constantly monitored, does not pose any safety concerns and there is no impact on local gas supplies.”

